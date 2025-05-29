Scorpio: Fuel your spirit with optimism—it enhances your confidence, boosts adaptability, and helps clear the path of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and the urge for revenge. A wise investment in your home or property is likely to bring profitable returns. Don’t let family tensions distract you from your priorities; remember, difficult times often carry the greatest lessons. You may have to face some emotional truths today, possibly needing to let go of someone dear as reality sets in. Take charge of your growth by enrolling in short-term courses that teach you the latest technologies and skills—these will expand your horizons and open new doors. Elders of this zodiac sign may find joy in reconnecting with old friends today. However, your spouse’s declining health could cause some emotional strain, so be gentle with yourself and them. Remedy: Place a copper idol of your family deity in your pooja room or altar, and offer daily prayers. This practice is believed to nurture mutual trust and deepen understanding in relationships.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 5.30 pm.