Scorpio: Just as salt enhances the flavor of food, occasional unhappiness helps you appreciate the true value of joy. Be mindful of your budget today to steer clear of financial stress. Offer your support to children as they work on their assignments—it will mean a lot to them. Romance will take center stage, bringing warmth to your day. Focus your time and energy on helping others, but avoid getting involved in matters that don't directly concern you. Your spouse's health may cause some worry, but your calm demeanor will help create a positive and comforting atmosphere at home. Remedy: Feeding a white female pet dog can help improve your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10.10 am to 11.35 am.