Scorpio: Take some time today to relax and immerse yourself in hobbies or activities you enjoy most. Any investments made today could significantly boost your prosperity and financial security. Be mindful not to overindulge in outdoor activities at the expense of your studies, as this might upset your parents. Balancing your career planning with recreational activities is key to keeping them happy. Your love life looks promising today, bringing a sense of fulfillment. Consider enrolling in short-term programs to learn new technologies and skills, as seminars and exhibitions could offer valuable knowledge and networking opportunities. Married life will bring you special joys today. Remedy: To promote harmony and balance in your family, donate radishes placed on a bronze plate to a temple or to beggars nearby.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.