Scorpio: "Your persistent positive thinking will soon pay off, leading to success in your endeavors. Financial stability will be crucial during challenging times, so start investing and saving your money today to avoid future difficulties. Helping your wife with household chores will not only lighten her load but also foster a sense of shared responsibility and happiness. However, your love might face some disapproval. Your partner simply wishes to spend time with you, but your inability to meet their expectations could lead to frustration, which will be evident today. If you’ve made plans without consulting your spouse, be prepared for a potential negative reaction. Though you may stay at home today, family conflicts could cause you some concern. Remedy: To ensure a strong financial life, place a conch shell in your pooja ghar or altar and worship it daily."

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM.