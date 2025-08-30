Scorpio: This is the right time to turn towards spirituality, as it can be one of the most effective ways to overcome mental stress. Practices like meditation and yoga will strengthen your inner resilience. The day may not be very favorable financially, so keep a close watch on your expenses. Children might test your patience, but handling them with love and care will ease the situation—remember, love always invites love in return. Your partner will fill your heart with joy, keeping your energy levels high. Take some time to reflect and understand yourself better; if you feel lost in the crowd, self-evaluation will help you rediscover your true self. Married life will feel exceptionally fulfilling today. You may also come across fascinating facts about your country that leave you pleasantly surprised. Remedy: To maintain financial stability, apply a paste of saffron or turmeric on your forehead before stepping out for work.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.