Scorpio: You’re likely to find joy in celebrating the success of others—genuine praise will bring positivity your way. If you’re involved in any financial legal matters, the court may rule in your favor today, bringing a welcome financial boost. Be cautious when sharing personal or confidential information with your spouse today; there's a chance it might be unintentionally disclosed. Reconnect with your partner by reliving cherished memories—perhaps with a picnic or a quiet outing. During your free time, you might enjoy watching a web series to unwind. Your life partner will be especially supportive and loving today, making you feel truly appreciated. A significant family decision may come up, and now is an ideal time to move forward with it—it’s likely to benefit you in the long term. Remedy: For career growth, consider donating food, sweets, a mat, and a mirror to those in need, preferably in a bamboo basket.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.