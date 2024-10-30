Scorpio: Start your day with some exercise—it's time to prioritize your well-being and make it a daily habit. Traders and businessmen involved with foreign relations should be cautious today, as there’s a risk of financial loss; think carefully before making any moves. This is an excellent day to attract attention without putting in much effort. Lovers will be particularly mindful of family feelings. You may receive compliments at work. Those of this zodiac sign can enjoy a movie or match at home with their siblings today, which will strengthen your bonds. You and your spouse will also share a deep, romantic conversation today. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, distribute cooked or sweetened yellow rice to the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 pm and 3:30 p.m.