Scorpio: Try to leave work early today and engage in activities that truly bring you joy. Be cautious when evaluating investment opportunities and review them carefully before making any decisions. You may feel a bit disappointed with your children as they focus more on outdoor activities rather than their career planning. For some, a new romance will lift your spirits and keep you feeling cheerful. Business owners can expect a fortunate day, with unexpected profits or financial gains. Spending time with a close friend could be enjoyable, but it's best to avoid alcohol, as it may not be a productive use of your time. This evening promises to be one of the most memorable ones with your spouse. Remedy: Maintaining cleanliness and bathing daily can enhance financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.