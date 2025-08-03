Scorpio: health issues may cause some discomfort today, so take extra care of your well-being. Avoid making any investments, as the timing isn’t favorable. Your curiosity and eagerness to learn will help you form new connections. However, it's best to keep your romantic thoughts to yourself for now. Your professional skills may come under scrutiny, requiring you to stay focused and put in consistent effort to achieve your goals. A growing awareness of how fleeting time is might make you seek solitude—which could actually help restore your inner balance. Keep the spark alive in your relationship by surprising your partner from time to time; neglecting this could make them feel overlooked or unimportant. Remedy: For better health, keep water in a copper vessel near your bedside at night, and pour it at the root of a nearby tree the next morning.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.15 am.