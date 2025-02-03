Scorpio: Your kindness will bring many joyful moments today. A member of the opposite sex may help you gain financial benefits in your business or job. Pay close attention to your parents' health, as they may need extra care. If you face disappointment in love, don’t be disheartened—relationships have their ups and downs. A colleague might surprise you with a kind gesture at work. Due to unfinished tasks, you may need to dedicate your evening to work. A lighthearted conversation with your partner could unexpectedly turn into an argument over an old issue. Remedy: Support physically challenged individuals and offer them sesame-based treats to promote harmony and happiness in your family.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.