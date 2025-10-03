Scorpio: An ailment may cause some unhappiness today, but overcoming it quickly will help restore peace and joy in your family. Financial concerns are likely to ease with the timely support of friends. One of your friends may also turn to you for guidance in resolving personal matters. Romance is in the air—you may even experience love at first sight. Exciting invitations and the possibility of a surprise gift will add charm to your day. Married life takes a unique turn, bringing moments that feel truly special and out of the ordinary. Your ability to respect everyone in social settings will help you build and maintain a strong, positive image. Remedy: Prioritize the use of raw turmeric roots, saffron, yellow sandalwood, and yellow grams to boost health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3.15 pm.