Scorpio: Don’t waste your time daydreaming or building castles in the air. Instead, focus your energy on doing something meaningful and productive. Avoid lending money today—especially to relatives who haven't repaid previous debts. You’ll find support and positivity from your family today, which will uplift your mood. However, your romantic relationship might face some disapproval from others. On the bright side, your communication skills will shine and leave a lasting impression. Be mindful—having too many expectations from your spouse could lead to disappointment. It’s wise to keep some distance from people you don’t know well, but make an effort to nurture your bond with those who genuinely care for you. Remedy: Stay humble and always appreciate the blessings from God. Remember, time is constantly changing—nothing stays the same forever.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.