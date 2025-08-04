Scorpio: You are naturally gifted with confidence and intelligence—make the most of these strengths today. However, a family function may lead to significant expenses, which could strain your finances temporarily. Be mindful of your spending. Prioritize the needs of your family; your attention and support will mean a lot to them. Your deep and unconditional love will bring warmth and reassurance to your partner. It’s a socially vibrant day—your opinions will be well received, and people may turn to you for guidance and inspiration. In the evening, you may feel the urge to step out for some fresh air and solitude—perhaps a peaceful walk on the terrace or in a nearby park. A delightful surprise could add joy to your married life tonight. Remedy: To strengthen your financial well-being, avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 2.45 pm.