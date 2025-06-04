Scorpio: You may feel a strong spiritual urge today, prompting you to visit a religious place and seek guidance from a holy person. Businesspeople, with the support of a close friend, are likely to receive financial gains that can help resolve several issues. Friends and relatives may drop by, making the evening enjoyable and lively. Those who are engaged will find great happiness in their fiancée’s company. However, you might face some challenges with servants, colleagues, or co-workers. Your competitive spirit will help you succeed in any contest or challenge you take on. If you’ve been longing for your spouse’s affection, today will bring you that much-needed warmth and love. Remedy: For a flourishing career, wash the entrance of your home with clean water early in the morning.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.