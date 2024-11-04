Scorpio: Stay optimistic and focus on the bright side. Your positive outlook can pave the way for your hopes and dreams to come true. Although your financial situation is improving, some unexpected expenses might still slow down your plans. Practice patience to avoid misunderstandings with family. You may need to put personal matters aside to face certain realities. At work, you'll see professional gains, and your keen observation will give you an edge. An unexpected guest may disrupt your schedule, but their presence could bring joy to your day. Remedy: Wearing a pure silver bangle can enhance harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.