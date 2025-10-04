Scorpio: Your playful, childlike side will come to the fore today, putting you in a lighthearted and cheerful mood. It’s an ideal day to make important decisions for strengthening your business, with the support of someone close who may assist you financially. Significant changes around your home are likely, creating a refreshing new atmosphere. If you feel misunderstood by your beloved, take some quality time together and communicate openly—speak your heart clearly. Spending your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or any peaceful religious place can help you avoid unnecessary conflicts and maintain inner calm. Be cautious of doubts regarding your partner’s sincerity, as mistrust may affect the harmony of your married life. You may also enjoy a small, private get-together or party at home without informing anyone, keeping it intimate and relaxed. Remedy: Offer a black-and-white flag at a Lord Ganesha temple to attract success and harmony in love.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 9.45 am to 11 am.