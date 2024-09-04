Scorpio: Your energy levels will be high today, and you'll feel a strong urge to earn quick money. A family gathering will put you in the spotlight. Be mindful of your words, as something you say may hurt your lover. Apologize and make amends before they become upset. Those involved in art and theater will encounter new opportunities to showcase their creativity. You might enjoy spending the entire day alone in a room with a good book, which would be your ideal way to spend the day. However, your spouse's health might be a cause for concern. Remedy: Wear a copper or gold bangle to enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Lemon.