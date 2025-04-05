Scorpio: The support of influential individuals will give a significant boost to your morale today. If you're considering an investment opportunity, take time to dig deeper and consult financial experts before making any commitments. Avoid falling into self-pity—instead, reflect on the lessons life has to offer. Be cautious in your interactions, as there’s a possibility of tension or even losing a valued friendship. Feeling the fleeting nature of time, you may crave solitude and choose to spend time alone, which could prove refreshing and beneficial. However, a hidden truth from your past may come to light and hurt your spouse’s feelings. You might also find yourself drawn toward thoughts of spiritual retreat, contemplating a life beyond material attachments. Remedy: Reciting the Shri Suktam, especially on Fridays, can help bring harmony and growth to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Crimson Red.

Auspicious Time: 10.45 am to 11.30 am.