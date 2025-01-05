Scorpio: Adopt a generous outlook on life and avoid complaining about your circumstances. Dwelling on negativity only diminishes life's beauty and undermines the hope for a fulfilling existence. If you are involved in a financial court case, expect a favourable decision today, which could bring monetary benefits. You might also consider purchasing jewellery or a home appliance. Romantic life may feel a bit complicated today. Attending lectures or seminars could introduce you to fresh ideas for personal and professional growth. Be open to advice from others, as it could be genuinely beneficial. While an external party might attempt to create misunderstandings between you and your partner, your bond will help you overcome it together. Remedy: Chant Om Bhram Bruhaspataye Namaha 11 times for positive outcomes.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.