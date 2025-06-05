Scorpio: Your dearest wish is likely to come true today—but try to keep your excitement in check, as excessive elation might lead to unexpected complications. Investing in stocks and mutual funds could prove fruitful for long-term returns. Prioritize your family’s needs, and make an effort to be present in both their joys and challenges to show how much you care. You may find yourself immersed in the warmth of love. Professionally, it’s an ideal day to negotiate with new clients. A surprise message or visit from someone in your past could turn the day into a special one. Marital life will feel exceptionally fulfilling and blissful today. Remedy: To boost your well-being, distribute white, fragrant sweets to underprivileged children—especially young girls.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.