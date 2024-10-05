Scorpio: Divine wisdom from a saintly figure will bring you peace and comfort today. You and your spouse can have meaningful discussions about finances, planning your future together. An invitation to your child’s award ceremony will fill you with pride, as they live up to your expectations. Your partner will feel like an angel today if you share some love and affection. However, spending too much time with friends may lead to challenges down the road, so balance is key. In terms of marriage, your day looks especially wonderful. Daydreaming can be productive if it sparks creative ideas, and today you’ll have plenty of time for that. Remedy: Improve your health by caring for a dog with multi-colored spots.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.