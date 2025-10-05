Scorpio: Your spouse’s health may require extra care and attention today. Financial matters look brighter as long-pending payments are likely to be recovered. Offer support to your brother to help manage ongoing issues, and avoid adding fuel to any conflicts—seek peaceful resolutions instead. Take a positive step by planting a sapling today. Stay alert and attentive while interacting with influential people—you might gain an important insight. Enjoy some peaceful moments outdoors, walking under the open sky and breathing in the fresh air. Your calm and composed state of mind will help you navigate the day smoothly, though concerns about your spouse’s health may linger. Remedy: Donate black and white blankets at a sacred place to promote better health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.