Scorpio: Spend some time with close friends to unwind and relax. You may face some setbacks in your efforts to save money today, but there's no need to worry—the situation will improve soon. Instead of pushing your opinions on children, try explaining things in a way they can understand and accept. Romance is in the air today, making it a great day for love. If you're considering applying for a job overseas, luck seems to be on your side. To fully enjoy your evening, focus on working efficiently throughout the day. If you think married life is all about compromises, today will show you that it's one of the best things to happen to you. Remedy: Improve your situation by ensuring that thirsty birds have access to water.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 1.45 pm 3.15 pm.