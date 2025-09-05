Scorpio: Poor health may make it difficult for you to focus on work today. Remember, money can provide support during tough times, so start saving and investing wisely to avoid future troubles. Happy moments with family and friends are on the cards, while romance may blossom as a friendship grows deeper. Recognition will come your way when past help you extended to someone gets acknowledged. Your partner may reveal a beautiful side today, filling you with joy. Expect lighthearted moments, as your sweetheart will be in a cheerful mood and enjoy your jokes wholeheartedly. Remedy: Use Gangajal for good health and auspicious benefits.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.