Scorpio: A lot will rest on your shoulders today, and having a clear mind will be essential for making sound decisions. If you’ve borrowed money from a family member, it’s wise to repay it now—delaying could lead to unnecessary legal complications. Good news may arrive in the form of your sister’s matrimonial alliance, filling your heart with joy. Though the thought of parting from her might bring a touch of sadness, try to stay in the moment and cherish the happiness of today rather than worrying about the future. Spend meaningful time with your partner to deepen your bond and better understand one another. If you're planning to take a day off, don’t stress—things will likely flow smoothly in your absence. And even if something comes up, you’ll be able to handle it with ease upon your return. If you’re living away from home due to work or studies, use your free time today to connect with your family. A heartfelt conversation might even stir up some emotions. Your spouse is likely to be in a very romantic mood today, making for a warm and memorable evening. Remedy: Keep a conch shell in your home temple and offer daily prayers for a prosperous financial life.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.