Scorpio: Try to avoid negative thinking today—it can lower your chances of success and also affect your overall well-being. A disagreement with someone close could escalate and may even lead to legal issues, which could cost you your hard-earned money. Be mindful of your words, especially around your grandparents. It’s better to stay quiet than say something that might hurt their feelings. Focus on doing meaningful things that show your love and care for them. Your bond in love remains strong—nothing can come between you and your partner. At work, you’ll notice a positive shift in both your attitude and performance. It’s a lucky day overall, with things going in your favor and making you feel on top of the world. You may also enjoy one of the most beautiful days of your married life today. Remedy: Feed seven different types of whole grains to birds to promote excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 3 pm.