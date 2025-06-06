Scorpio: Be extra cautious when consuming exposed or street food today to avoid health issues. However, avoid unnecessary stress—it will only add to mental strain. Financial gains are likely, but sharing a portion through charity or donations can bring you inner peace and emotional satisfaction. Your family will play a meaningful role in your day, offering comfort and connection. Even if love feels disappointing, don’t let it weigh you down. Use your free time to visit a temple, gurudwara, or another peaceful spiritual place—it can help you stay centered and away from unnecessary conflicts. There might be a heated exchange with your spouse, so approach sensitive topics calmly. Later in the evening, you may find comfort in a long phone conversation with someone close, sharing thoughts and feelings from your heart. Remedy: Strengthen understanding in your relationship by including more yellow-colored foods like turmeric, saffron, or pumpkin in your diet.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.