Scorpio: Use your free time today to pursue your hobbies or indulge in activities that bring you true joy. If you’ve been trying to secure a loan for some time, luck will finally be on your side. Good news about an inheritance of ancestral property will fill your family with happiness. Your soulmate will have you on their mind throughout the day. Partners will be supportive of your fresh ideas and new plans. If you manage to carve out some time for yourself despite a busy schedule, make sure to use it wisely—it could lead to a brighter future. Expect a heartwarming surprise from your spouse that will make your day special. Remedy: Soak barley overnight and feed it to animals and birds in the morning to maintain good health and harmony.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.