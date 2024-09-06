Scorpio: Pressure from your superiors at work and disagreements at home may cause stress, disrupting your focus. However, long-awaited payments and dues are likely to be resolved soon. This is also a favorable time to discuss your new projects and plans with your parents, gaining their support. Today, you'll be surrounded by the love of your partner, making it a truly wonderful day. Be cautious, though—jumping to conclusions or acting hastily could lead to disappointment. The day will be filled with romance, affection, and fun with your significant other. While daydreaming isn’t harmful, try to channel those thoughts into creative ideas, especially since you’ll have plenty of time to do so today. Remedy: On holidays, using a gold or copper spoon while eating can give you a sense of royalty.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.