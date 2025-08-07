Scorpio: Your health remains in excellent shape. However, it's wise to monitor your expenses closely to avoid financial stress in the future. Friends will offer more support than you anticipate, uplifting your spirits. Your boundless love means the world to your partner and strengthens your bond. New tasks or assignments may not meet your expectations today, so approach them with patience. Auspicious rituals, havans, or ceremonies may take place at home, bringing a sense of peace and positivity. You'll come to truly appreciate your spouse today—they may surprise you with their warmth and care. Remedy: For a thriving professional life, keep Dhruv grass, green leaf stems, and sweet basil at home. Replace them with fresh ones as soon as they dry out.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 3 pm.