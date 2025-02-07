Scorpio: You'll feel happy as those around you offer their support. New income opportunities may arise through your connections. Friends and relatives will be helpful, and their company will bring you joy. The power of love will give you a deeper reason to cherish it. Today, you may step out alone without informing anyone, lost in your own thoughts. Though physically alone, your mind will be filled with countless reflections. You often come across jokes about marriage on social media, but today, a heartfelt realization about your married life will touch you deeply. Love is one of the greatest emotions, so take a moment to express something that strengthens your partner’s trust and deepens your bond. Remedy: Offer raw turmeric to flowing water for good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.