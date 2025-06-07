Scorpio: A hectic work schedule may leave you feeling irritable today, so try to manage your stress levels. Financially, speculative ventures could bring in some gains—just be cautious and calculated. Love, companionship, and emotional bonding are on the rise. You’ll be in a romantic mood, so consider making thoughtful plans to spend quality time with your partner. While sports and recreation are vital for a balanced life, avoid getting so immersed that it begins to interfere with your studies or responsibilities. It’s one of those rare days when the energies of Venus and Mars harmonize beautifully—expect a magical connection in your relationships. At home, you’ll get to enjoy some delicious dishes, reminding you of the joy food can bring to life. Remedy: For excellent health and to stay disease-free, drink water stored in copper vessels regularly.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.