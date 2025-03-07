Scorpio: Be mindful of your posture while sitting to prevent injury. Good posture not only enhances your personality but also contributes to better health and confidence. Avoid making long-term investments today and instead, take some time to enjoy pleasant moments with a close friend. Your family will play an important role in your life, so cherish your time with them. Stay cautious, as someone may attempt to harm your reputation. Students should complete their tasks on time rather than postponing them, as this will prove beneficial in the long run. You might initially feel uncomfortable with something your spouse does, but in time, you'll realize it was for the best. A family member may open up to you about a love-related issue today. Listen attentively and offer thoughtful advice. Remedy: Sharing meals together in the kitchen will strengthen bonds of love within the family.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.