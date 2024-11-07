Scorpio: Lean on your family for support today; their encouragement can help ease your worries, so accept their help with gratitude. Instead of keeping your feelings bottled up, try sharing your concerns regularly, as this will relieve some pressure. Financial improvements will make it easier to clear outstanding dues and bills, adding some peace of mind. You’ll enjoy quality time with family and friends today. It may be challenging to focus on romance as real-world responsibilities demand your attention. Even with a heavy workload, you’ll maintain high energy at the office, potentially completing tasks ahead of schedule. Try to see things from a clear perspective, or you might find yourself caught in unnecessary overthinking during your free time. An argument with your spouse could arise, but it’s likely to resolve itself peacefully over dinner. Remedy: Caring for a dog with multicolored spots may contribute to your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 11.45 am.