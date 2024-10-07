Scorpio: Take extra care of your health today. Your awareness of the value of money will serve you well, as the savings you set aside now will help you overcome future challenges. You'll find your brother to be more supportive than expected. It’s a great time to reconnect with friends and reminisce about the good times you’ve shared. Your business acumen and negotiation skills will lead to profitable opportunities. Those born under this zodiac sign will have ample time for themselves today—use it to pursue your passions, read a book, or listen to your favorite music. Expect to fall in love with your spouse all over again. Remedy: Incorporate more green into your daily wardrobe to boost your health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.