Scorpio: Don't waste your energy on overthinking the impossible; instead, focus it in the right direction. Financial issues may be resolved today, leading to monetary gains. A friend's troubles might leave you feeling worried and upset. Your partner could be hurt by something you said—acknowledge your mistake and make amends before they become upset. Travel will be both enjoyable and highly beneficial today. You'll feel that your partner's love helps you forget life's challenges. Pay no attention to the words of those who don't matter in your life. Remedy: For a blissful family life, engrave a Shukra Yantra on a piece of silver.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.