Scorpio: Don’t let minor issues weigh on your mind. A neighbor may approach you for a loan—assess their credibility carefully before lending, as you could otherwise face financial loss. Increasing family responsibilities may add to your mental burden. Beware of one-sided infatuations, as they could lead to trouble today. You might spend much of the day resting at home, but by evening, you’ll realize the true value of time. Your spouse’s harsh words may leave you feeling low, so focus on staying calm and taking proper rest to avoid stress. Remedy: Offer tandoori (clay oven) rotis to a reddish-brown dog to bring more sweetness into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Fuchsia.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.