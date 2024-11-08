Scorpio: Engaging in a sport today will keep you active and boost your physical fitness. If you live away from home for work or studies, be mindful of people who may waste your time and money. Family-inclusive entertainment will be especially enjoyable. Expect a bit of excitement in your love life, bringing a touch of adventure to your relationship. Shopping and other activities will keep you busy throughout the day. Your partner is in a fantastic mood—just help make it a memorable day for both of you. You’ll shower your children with attention, which will keep them happily by your side all day. Remedy: Add a few drops of Gangajal to your bathwater to support financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.