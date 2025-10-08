Scorpio: Focus on improving your health and overall personality to lead a better life. Today is a good day to invest in religious or spiritual activities, as they will bring you peace of mind and emotional balance. Domestic matters will go smoothly, and you’ll be able to complete pending household tasks. Be cautious, as your romantic partner may try to win your attention with sweet words. You will be in the spotlight today, and success is within your grasp—an ideal time to try out new ideas. You and your spouse may also receive some delightful news. Remedy: Include more liquid-based foods in your diet to boost your health.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.