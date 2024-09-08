Scorpio: Today is set to be filled with sparkling laughter and events unfolding just as you wish. Financially, things are likely to improve, and if you’ve lent money to someone, you can expect to get it back today. Engage in activities that bring you joy, but avoid getting involved in others' affairs. Your beloved will be in a romantic mood. Embracing new technology will be crucial to keep up with changing times. Overall, it's a great day. Take some time for self-reflection and address your shortcomings, which will lead to positive changes in your personality. Your spouse will express their appreciation for you with heartfelt words today. Remedy: To enhance joy and harmony in the family, apply a saffron mark on a Peepal tree and tie a loose yellow thread around it.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7.30 pm.