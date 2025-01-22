Every year, January 23 is celebrated as Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti to honour the legacy of one of India’s most charismatic freedom fighters, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Known for his indomitable spirit, fiery speeches, and revolutionary vision, Bose played a pivotal role in India’s struggle for independence.

Here are 10 powerful quotes by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to motivate and inspire us:

1. "Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom!"

2. "Freedom is not given, it is taken."

3. "One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives."

4. "It is our duty to pay for our liberty with our own blood."

5. "No power on Earth can keep India in bondage."

6. "The sacrifices of the freedom fighters will not go in vain."

7. "Freedom is not an end."

8. "Remember that the greatest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong."

9. "To be free, we must be free in spirit."

10. "Unity, strength, and perseverance are the pillars of national freedom."

Netaji’s vision and relentless efforts to liberate India continue to resonate with millions. Observing his Jayanti is not just a tribute but also an opportunity to draw inspiration from his life and ideals.