Taurus: Your goals and dreams might be held back by fear today. Don’t hesitate to seek the right guidance to overcome this. Poor planning could lead to a shortage of money, so be realistic with your budget. Focus on building a positive bond with your children. Let go of past disappointments and look ahead to brighter, happier days — your efforts will bring good results. Love will feel thrilling today, so reach out to someone special and make the most of the moment. You’ll excel in whatever you do — this is a great time to show others how capable and efficient you truly are. The day may bring a mix of positive and unsettling events, leaving you both excited and drained. If you've been longing for affection from your spouse, today may finally fulfil that wish. Remedy: For better health, consider donating a cow. If that’s not possible, you can donate an equivalent amount to a temple or hermitage.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.