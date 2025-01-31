Taurus: Use your energy to help someone in need today. After all, a life well-lived is one that benefits others. Be mindful of your expenses and focus only on essential purchases. Consider taking up home improvement projects. Your beloved will miss you deeply today—why not plan a surprise to make the day unforgettable? Some of you may embark on a long journey that will be tiring but highly rewarding. Your marital life looks wonderful. However, if your partner needs space, respect their feelings instead of insisting on a conversation—things will naturally improve over time. Remedy: Donate sweet rice, porridge, red fruits, and wheat to a monastery or a home for the visually impaired to reduce work-related stress.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.