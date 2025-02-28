Taurus: Your friends will be supportive and keep your spirits high. Today is a favourable day to secure funds, recover pending payments, or seek financial backing for new projects. Your charming and witty nature will make you stand out in social gatherings. Small acts of kindness and love can make the day even more special. If you’ve been waiting for something exciting to happen, you may finally find some relief. A delightful surprise could enhance your marital happiness. It’s also a great day to start a new venture. Remedy: Float red flowers in water to maintain happiness throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 10:45 am.