Taurus: Your health issue might be affecting your mood and your family's happiness. Try to recover soon to bring back the cheerful atmosphere at home. Today, your efforts to save money will go well, and you’ll be able to manage your finances smartly. You may feel impatient, so be mindful of your words to avoid upsetting others. A third person’s interference may create tension with your partner. Good news is likely for those working in the banking sector—some may even get promoted. Celebrate your success with colleagues to make it more special. You might enjoy watching a web series on your phone during your free time. Something your spouse does might seem odd at first, but later you'll realise it was for the best. Remedy: Start your day with breathing exercises (Pranayama) to stay physically fit and mentally fresh.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 pm to 9 pm.