Taurus: You may find joy in celebrating the successes of others by offering them praise. However, unresolved issues could become more complicated, and financial concerns may weigh heavily on your mind. Family members or your spouse might cause some tension. Today, you'll experience the bliss of deep, soulful love, so be sure to make time for it. Consider giving your children advice on managing their time effectively and making the most of it. Your married life will feel particularly fulfilling today. If you're a businessperson, it’s a good day to think about reviving any stalled plans. Remedy: Show respect and honor to scholars, intellectuals, and wise individuals to foster continued growth in your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1 pm.