Taurus: Outdoor activities and sports will keep you energized, while meditation and yoga will bring added benefits. An unexpected source of income may ease your financial worries today. Your sense of humor will uplift those around you. Be mindful of your behavior, as even small things could upset your partner. Stay focused on your work and priorities. Travel plans may face delays due to sudden changes in schedule. Your spouse’s health may require some attention. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, visit the Laxmi Narayan temple and offer prasad.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.