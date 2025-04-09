Taurus: Listen to everyone—you might find the solution to your problems in someone’s words. Spending money on necessary household items today may cause some financial strain, but it will help you avoid bigger issues in the future. Your partner will be supportive and helpful. However, interference from others could lead to misunderstandings or conflicts. Taking bold decisions today could bring you positive results. While you usually focus on your family’s needs, today you’ll finally find some time for yourself. It’s a good chance to relax or explore a new hobby. Be careful not to let stress get the better of you, as it might lead to an unnecessary argument with your spouse. Remedy: Wearing a silver bangle can help boost your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 5:15 pm.