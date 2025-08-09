Taurus: You will have ample time today to focus on improving your health and appearance. Businesspersons may face losses in trade and might also need to invest additional funds to enhance their business. The arrival of guests will fill your home with warmth and joy, making for a delightful evening. A romantic encounter will add charm to your day. Feeling disenchanted with matters of money, love, or family, you may feel drawn to visit a spiritual teacher in search of peace and divine guidance. Your spouse is likely to do something truly special for you, making the day memorable. Interestingly, you will also find happiness in spending quality time alone. Remedy: For excellent financial gains, keep the roots of Anantmool (Indian Sarsaparilla) wrapped in a red cloth.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.