Taurus: Your hopes and dreams will flourish beautifully today, much like a vibrant, fragrant flower. However, those with outstanding loans may face difficulty in making repayments. Be wary of people who make big promises but fail to follow through—it’s best not to rely on mere words without action. You might receive a pleasant compliment from someone, boosting your confidence. At the workplace, your ideas and opinions will be taken seriously and appreciated. While casual conversations with acquaintances are fine, avoid sharing your personal secrets unless you're sure of their intentions. In love, your partner's care and affection will bring comfort and help you forget life’s struggles. Remedy: For better luck in business or professional matters, keep a green handkerchief with you.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.